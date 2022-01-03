Vaccination of 15-18 age group begins; Delhi opens 159 centres, Punjab hit by paramedics’ strike

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Monday, on a day 33,750 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and Omicron cases continued to rise, reaching the 1,700-mark.

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27. The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

The CoWIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15-18, a day after the process began.

In Delhi, where daily cases have registered a record surge in the last few days, vaccination for children in Delhi began at 159 government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and government schools. There are at least 1.01 million children between the ages of 15 to 18 years in Delhi who are eligible to get the shot, according to data shared by the Central government. The drive will be expanded Tuesday in a “camp mode” at private schools with more than 500 students.

Teenagers were offered flowers, pens and masks after taking the jabs in Pune, while the Mumbai civic body launched a free inoculation drive for the children, as inoculation for the 15-18 age group began in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, a girl student was the first to receive the vaccine dose at a jumbo Covid-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where the drive was virtually launched by Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The vaccination of children will be carried out at nine jumbo Covid-19 centres, excluding Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital at Byculla, where the children of only the railway staff will be administered the vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. In neighbouring Pune, the vaccination campaign for children commenced at 40 centres on Monday, the city civic body’s chief immunisation officer Dr Suryakant Devkar said. Each centre has been provided 250 doses of Covaxin.

The vaccination drive began in Gujarat, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in the category in one week. A mega drive has been planned on January 7 with focus on students of Class 10. In the Gandhinagar municipal limits, the drive is underway across 13 schools, with the aim to cover 5,000 children on the first day itself, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Gujarat health department has prepared around 3,500 centres across the state for the special vaccination campaign, and has said it will extend the daily timings of the drive from the current schedule of 9 am to 6 pm. Vaccination will be carried out in schools and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and authorities will ensure that out-of-school children are also covered. In addition, the inoculation drive will also cover institutions for the specially-abled , orphanages and facilities for the care of children with mental heath issues.

With more than 16,000 paramedics on strike demanding pay hike and allowances in Punjab, Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group is likely to go slow in the state. The staff on strike include 9,500 employees under National Health Mission (NHM), 2,500 multipurpose health workers (MPHW), 3,000 staff nurses on regular rolls and 1,200 rural pharmacists. The NHM staff include clerical cadres, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), staff nurses, health workers and so on.

The vaccination drive began in West Bengal at different government, semi-government and private schools, besides 338 hospitals and medical colleges across the states, and 37 health clinics of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The drive commenced in one school each in 479 blocks and civic bodies, the official said, adding that inoculation is underway in 16 educational institutions in the metropolis. A total of 48 lakh teenagers are eligible for vaccination in the state.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid emphasis on conducting vaccination against the viral infection on a war footing as the drive to inoculate children in the 15 to 18 years age group began. The vaccination for this age group is to be held in the premises of schools only, the CM said in a statement.

In Bhopal, the administration has planned to provide jabs to over 40,000 students in this age group between January 3 and 6 across 1,086 schools of the district, Collector Avinash Lavania said. Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla had earlier said there are 36 lakh registered school children in the 15-18 age group in the state. “We have plans to administer doses to 12 lakh children on Monday. The state had earlier set a record of 30 lakh doses in a single day. But, with children we can’t be hasty. After covering school children, we will target school dropouts,” he had said.

Covid-19 vaccination for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 began in Kerala as per the schedule. Kerala has 15.34 lakh children in this age group to be vaccinated. Covaxin vaccine would be administered to the children at selected general, taluk, community health centers across the state. There would be spot registration for children, who could not register slots in the Cowin portal of the government. At all centers, children’s vaccination counters have been marked in pink color for hassle-free vaccination. Health minister Veena George said children’s vaccination would be completed in Kerala in a time-bound manner.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination camp for those aged between 15-18 at a government high school near Saidapet in Chennai. As per the statement issued by the state health department, there are 33.2 lakh eligible children in the age group between 15-18 in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, R Swaminathan, the Chief Educational Officer, Madurai said they have been told to administer the vaccines to the entire eligible population of children in a week.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao launched the Covid-19 inoculation drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years, while 1,014 vaccination centres have been started in the state for the 15-18 age group. Observing that 18.70 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 are estimated to be eligible for receiving the shots in the state, he appealed to the parents and teachers to take the initiative to get the eligible teenagers vaccinated.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy kickstarted vaccination at the Thillayadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirkamam. Vaccination would be done in all primary health centres and government hospitals. Official sources said that the drive launched to cover students in the age group of 15 to 18 years and was aimed at covering 83,000 people in the union territory. Arrangements were made to carry out the vaccination at all hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital.

With inputs from PTI