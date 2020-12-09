Maharashtra govt lifts ban on filling up 6,000 vacant teaching posts across state

The recruitment process for 12,000 vacant teaching posts in the private and public schools affiliated to the state board was started in February 2019 through Pavitra portal. (file)

The teacher recruitment process which was stopped across the state owing to rising costs during the COVID-19 pandemic will now restart as the state government has given the green light to begin it again.

In the first phase, teacher recruitment will be implemented for more than 2,000 posts from class IX to XII, and the selection list of teachers will be announced in the new year, according to the school education department.

The recruitment process for 12,000 vacant teaching posts in the private and public schools affiliated to the state board was started in February 2019 through Pavitra portal. While about 6,000 candidates were selected but proceedings for the next six thousand posts were pending. On May 5, a GR was issued which spoke of the economic impact of Coronavirus crisis on the economy and put a stop to all recruitment processes across the state.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar a few days back and discussed about starting teacher recruitment. However as per decision taken in the meeting held on December 3 under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the recruitment process for teachers has been excluded from the recruitment ban, said a notification issued on Tuesday.

“There are nearly 6000 posts to be filled up, we will do it in a phase-wise manner. Details will be released soon,” confirmed Vishal Solanki, commissioner (education), Maharashtra.

