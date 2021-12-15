Over 10,000 vacant positions for teachers in central universities, Rajya Sabha told

There are over 10,000 vacant positions of teachers across central universities, IITs and IIMs, the Union Education Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written response, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across 20 IIMs and 3,876 in the 23 IITs.

According to the UGC, there are 54 central universities in the country. The government, in a written response, had informed the Parliament during the monsoon session that the vacancies in the central universities account for 40 per cent of total teaching positions.

The institutes also fare poorly in representation of members of the SC, ST and OBC communities in teaching roles. In the central universities, 1,015 SC faculty positions, 590 ST and 1,767 OBC posts are vacant.

The IITs collectively have 32 ST, 183 SCs and 462 OBC faculty. The corresponding figures are 5, 27 and 45 for IIMs. The Constitution mandates that in educational institutes at least 7.5 per cent teaching positions are occupied by STs, 15 per cent by SCs and 27 per cent by OBCs.

Earlier this year, the Education Ministry had written to the heads of all IITs, IIMs, NITs and central universities asking them to fill up the vacant faculty positions, particularly the ones meant for SC, ST and OBCs, by September 2022.