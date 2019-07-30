Vacancy at top causing chaos: Congress leaders

The uncertainty plaguing the Congress ever since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as party chief is causing chaos and confusion in the party, senior leaders said on Monday, even as AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal disagreed with party MP Shashi Tharoor that lack of clarity over leadership is hurting the party.

Advertising

Interestingly, the Congress did not disassociate itself from or contradict Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s remarks that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is an “excellent choice” for the post of Congress president and that she would enjoy all-round support. With regard to Singh’s statement, the party said Congressmen are entitled to articulate their point of view.

Asked about Tharoor’s remarks, Venogopal told The Indian Express, “What he (Tharoor) said is not correct. It is right that the President of the Indian National Congress has resigned. But at the time of his resignation, Rahul Gandhi had said that he would perform his duty till a new president is appointed. And Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling that role and is taking important decisions. So what Tharoor said is not correct. Congress is not rudderless.”

Read | Kerala Cong rejects Tharoor’s remarks on party leadership, says Rahul still engaged in day-to-day affairs

Advertising

Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee would meet soon and take a decision on the next course of action.

On Singh’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, “I think you need to draw a distinction. When the party takes a stand, it takes a stand on issues which are extrinsic to the party. On matters which are intrinsic to the party, since we are a democratic party, the people have a right to articulate their point of view.”

Several senior leaders admitted that the confusion over leadership is hurting the party.

“Things should happen. When it will happen and what will happen I can’t say, but the confusion is hurting the party definitely. There is disquiet and anxiety because of the continuing uncertainty which has demoralised the ranks. And the anxiety emanates from what has happened in many of the states, the latest being the fall of the government in Karnataka. And it is also over the desertions in Telangana, Goa and Maharasthra. There is no battle plan for Haryana, Maharasthra and Jharkhand,” a senior CWC member told The Indian Express.