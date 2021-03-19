V-shaped recovery, GST collection over Rs 1 lakh cr each month due to steps during pandemic: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that India will achieve double-digit growth in 2021-22 and the “V-shaped recovery” of its economy has begun as a result of steps taken by the government during the pandemic.

Replying to the discussion on the second batch of the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Lok Sabha, the minister said, “You see the GST collection figures for the last five months, it has crossed the mark of Rs 1 lakh crore every month. This happened due to the steps we had taken during Covid.”

“As a result of those steps, the V-shaped recovery of the economy has begun. Several agencies in the world have said that India will achieve double-digit growth in 2021-22,” he said.

Later, the House passed the supplementary demands to allow the gross additional expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore for the current fiscal. It rejected a cut motion moved by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal.

Earlier, opening the discussion, Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib, Jasbir Singh Gill, said that “it seems” that the Budget “has not been presented for the country but for selected states”. “If I begin with highways… Rs 40,000-45,000 crore have been allocated for highways in three to four states where Assembly elections are being held currently.” He also praised PM Narendra Modi for his contribution in the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

TMC MP Saugata Roy attacked the government for rising prices of LPG cylinders and petrol and the proposal regarding disinvestment and privatisation of public sector undertakings. “The government has started selling the nationalised sector, which was built by Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Indira Gandhi,” Roy said.

NCP member Supriya Sule criticised the government for its “extra aggressive efforts” on monetisation. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak B Raut raised the issue of rising prices of fuel and food items.

Asking the government to step up the Covid vaccination drive, BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said the economy needs the working age population to move freely.

Modi-ji is incarnation of someone, says BJP MP from Arunachal

New Delhi: During the discussion on the second batch of the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, said he was “happy to hear” Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the PM was “not a human” but an “incarnation” of God. “Sometimes it becomes hard to mention Modi-ji’s name. He is not a human. He is an incarnation of someone, by electing whom we are taking this country in such a way and direction which all of us should be proud of,” he said. “By giving thousands of crores…(he) eradicated hardships in the tea gardens of Assam and West Bengal. Yeh kisi Bhagwan ka, Allah ka, kisi ka avatar hain (he is an incarnation of God),” Gao said. —ENS