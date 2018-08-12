V S Naipaul dies at 85, President Kovind calls it ‘loss for the world of letters’

The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate died on Saturday at his London home, his family said. He was 85. (AP) The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate died on Saturday at his London home, his family said. He was 85. (AP)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his grief over the passing away of 85-year-old Noble-prize winning author V S Naipaul. In a tweet, the president termed his death, “a loss for the world of letters.”

“Sad to learn of the passing of V.S. Naipaul whose books are an penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond. A loss for the world of letters and for the broader school of Indo-Anglian literature, the President said.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remembering Naipaul said, “Agree or disagree with him, Naipaul wrote beautiful prose. Sad, he is no more. The world of words loses an artful master.”

Following the death of the Knighted author, in a statement, his wife Nadira Naipaul called him a “giant in all that he achieved” and said he had died surrounded by “those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour”, the BBC said.

When he was awarded the 2001 Nobel prize for literature, the Swedish Academy described him as a “literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice”.

