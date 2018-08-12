V-P Venkaiah Naidu visits 28 states in his first year as V-P

In another record engagement, Naidu visited all seven northeastern states during this period. In another record engagement, Naidu visited all seven northeastern states during this period.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who completed his first year in office on Saturday, visited 28 of 29 states in the country during his term in office, setting a record for Vice-Presidents of India. He was also supposed to visit Sikkim, but the event had to be cancelled due to bad weather. In another record engagement, Naidu visited all seven northeastern states during this period.

Releasing an analysis of his engagements for the year, the Vice-President’s Secretariat said that 60 per cent of the total 313 major outdoor events were related to students and youth, farmers, science and research and culture. He visited 56 universities and addressed 29 convocations urging the students and youth to look forward to the future with confidence, seizing the emerging opportunities within and outside the country as complete individuals rooted in Indian cultural ethos.

The Vice-President also visited 15 leading centres of science and research in the country to interact with scientists and researchers and urging them to compete with the best in the world and to aim at focussing their efforts to better the lives of common people.

