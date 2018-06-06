V-P Venkaiah Naidu asks Governors to play mentors in development

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said Raj Bhavans are not parallel power centres and advised the Governors to play the role of mentors in the development process. He was addressing the valedictory session of the 49th Conference of Governors in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Vice-President advised the Governors to become catalysts of development and set examples of simplicity and promote handlooms and locally-made goods. He told the Governors “You are wise counsel, a mentor, a friend, philosopher and guide”.

Naidu said that India has made rapid progress in different sectors over the last seven decades. However, the last four years have witnessed the country demonstrating a new development trajectory, he added. ens

