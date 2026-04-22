V-P Radhakrishnan: Women on the rise in civil services, hope Parliament follows suit

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hailed the increased representation of women in the civil services, expressing his hope that the same would soon be implemented in the Parliament as well.

He was speaking at the 18th National Civil Services Day celebrations in Delhi. An official release shared after the event cited the V-P as noting that the share of women has risen from around 21% in 2016 to nearly 31% in the 2025 exam, with many holding senior positions today. Describing it as a shift in mindset and not just numbers, the V-P hoped for similar progress in legislative bodies through the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. “He stressed that the era of relying solely on generalists in the civil services is over and called for greater specialisation,” said the release, adding that the V-P also urged states to adopt “forward-looking recruitment policies to strengthen governance”.