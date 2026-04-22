V-P Radhakrishnan: Women on the rise in civil services, hope Parliament follows suit

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Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hailed the increased representation of women in the civil services, expressing his hope that the same would soon be implemented in the Parliament as well.
He was speaking at the 18th National Civil Services Day celebrations in Delhi. An official release shared after the event cited the V-P as noting that the share of women has risen from around 21% in 2016 to nearly 31% in the 2025 exam, with many holding senior positions today. Describing it as a shift in mindset and not just numbers, the V-P hoped for similar progress in legislative bodies through the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. “He stressed that the era of relying solely on generalists in the civil services is over and called for greater specialisation,” said the release, adding that the V-P also urged states to adopt “forward-looking recruitment policies to strengthen governance”.
He also urged the national bureaucracy to take to emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and blockchain, to upgrade their skills and remain “future-ready”. He emphasised the importance of platforms like iGOT Karmayogi for capacity building and stressed on the role of technology in improving efficiency and transparency to help the beneficiaries.
Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, the V-P noted that it has been 79 years since the leader addressed probationers of the IAS in Delhi and called the civil servants the “steel frame of India”. He praised development works done under PM Narendra Modi’s Central government, adding that initiatives such as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and ‘Namo Drone Didis’ were helping the women. He called for sustained commitment, integrity, and a focus on last-mile delivery to ensure inclusive development and effective governance.
Noting the intense competition in civil services exams, with 12-15 lakh candidates appearing annually and a selection rate of just over 1,000, the V-P urged the bureaucrats to remain responsible towards the nation and its citizens. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present at the event.
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