Sunday, July 24, 2022

V-P polls: Alva reaches out to CMs of Delhi, Assam, Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Alva’s conversation with Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai were “very cordial and friendly given her long political career and associations”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 9:15:41 pm
Margaret Alva, Vice PresidentThe Aam Aadmi Party, which supported Sinha, is yet to reveal its mind on the Vice-Presidential elections.(Express Photo)

Launching her campaign for the Vice-President elections, opposition candidate Margaret Alva on Sunday spoke to Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his party’s support. She also reached out to the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam and Karnataka.

In the presidential elections, opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got only 208 votes of MPs while President-elect Droupadi Murmu bagged 540. The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament.

Also read |‘Not the time for ego’: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva on TMC’s decision to skip V-P poll

The Aam Aadmi Party, which supported Sinha, is yet to reveal its mind on the Vice-Presidential elections.

Incidentally, Sarma in a Twitter post said Alva spoke to him and “I politely told her that I’m not a member of the electoral college. As such I have no role in the election of the Vice-President of India.”

Alva replied: “As part of my campaign for V-P, I’m reaching out to leaders from across political parties. Mr Sarma is an old friend & we’ve worked together long enough for him to know that after 30 yrs in Parliament, I know what constitutes the electoral college. We had a nice chat though!”

