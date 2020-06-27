V-Cs welcome govt move, say student safety most important

Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das. (File) Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das. (File)

The vice chancellors (VCs) of state universities on Friday welcomed the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to cancel the pending Class 12 state board examinations.

Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das said students’ health was more important at the moment. “Not only the state board, even CBSE and CISCE boards have taken a similar decision in view of the unprecedented situation in the country. Under the present circumstances, no other decision apart from this could have been taken. The health of the students is more important than anything else right now. Now we have to ensure that the admission process takes place without endangering the lives of students,” he added.

Some state-run colleges and universities said it was too early to comment on the admission process.

“Let the results come out first, and let us see how the marks are evaluated for cancelled papers. Then only we can decide on the admission process. But yes the entire process will get delayed as colleges and universities are closed till July 31,” said a Calcutta University professor.

Presidency University Vice Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said there was a possibility of the academic year getting pushed back.

