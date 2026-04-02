Vice-chancellors and professors of eight National Law Universities (NLUs), who met the Joint Committee of Parliament on ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bills on Wednesday, were said to have suggested that the Election Commission’s powers should be limited and that a constructive vote of no-confidence should be added.
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BJP MP P P Chaudhary, the Committee’s Chairman, said that the discussion was “very good” and that the representatives made many good suggestions that would be considered. “The NLU V-Cs and representatives made presentations. The Committee members had some more questions, so we have asked the NLUs to send us their responses to those as well.”
Parliamentary committee proceedings are privileged and details of exchanges between members during meetings are not made public.
Vice-Chancellors and other representatives of eight NLUs — Jodhpur, Kochi, Patna, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Lucknow — met the House panel on simultaneous elections. The NLUs are said to have suggested that a clause for a constructive no-confidence motion—like the one in Germany, Belgium and Spain—be added. This would mean that a no-confidence vote against a government can only be passed if there is a majority to back another PM or CM.
As per the Bills, once elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies are synchronised, if any government falls, elections would be held for the remainder of the term. The experts are said to have suggested that having a constructive vote of no-confidence would ensure a more stable government.
Limiting the scope of EC’s power, it is learnt, was among the amendments suggested to safeguard democracy.
The Bills give the EC the power to defer any Assembly election if it is of the “opinion” that the election cannot be held with the Lok Sabha. The NLUs are also said to have flagged this as going beyond the powers given to the EC under the Constitution and affecting federal structure. They are also said to have suggested that a list of circumstances under which the EC can defer an Assembly election be added, along with a definite timeline for holding the election.
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Some NLUs are said to have suggested that the implementation of the Bills should require ratification by two-thirds of the State Assemblies as it would affect federalism. The NLUs are also said to have suggested giving statutory force to MCC to strengthen the independence of EC, an independent EC secretariat and appointing Election Commissioners by a collegium of the PM, Leader of Opposition and the CJI.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More