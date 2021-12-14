V-C re-appointment: Kerala Minister’s letters to Governor put govt on backfoot

The tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the CPI(M)-led government over alleged political interference in universities is snowballing into a scandal, putting the government on the defensive.

Letters written by Higher Education Minister R Bindu to the Governor, which are now public, indicate that he may have been under pressure from the government on the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

Khan had earlier threatened to quit as Chancellor of universities, suggesting that he was under pressure to re-appoint Prof Gopinath Ravindran as V-C of Kannur University for another term.

On November 22, a day before Prof Ravindran’s term as V-C was to expire, Minister Bindu wrote two letters to Governor Khan, pushing for the re-appointment.

In one of the letters, the Minister informed the Governor that steps have been taken to withdraw the notification inviting applications for a new V-C. She said it was her privilege to propose the name of Prof Ravindran for another term as V-C.

In another letter, the minister wrote that Ravindran may be allowed to continue for another term and asked the Governor to cancel the notification issued for appointment of a search-cum-selection committee to identify the next V-C.

Neither the CPI(M) nor minister Bindu have reacted to the allegations. However, the Opposition on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the Higher Education Minister.

Alleging that the Minister had put pressure on the Governor, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress demanded her resignation. “The Minister has crossed the boundaries of her power and has thus violated the oath of office. She should quit immediately. The UDF will launch a state-wide stir,’’ he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he would approach the Lokayukta seeking the minister’s resignation.

The Kannur University controversy comes at a time when the Opposition is accusing the CPI(M) of nepotism in appointments to premier institutions and universities. After Priya Varghese, wife of CPI(M) leader and the CM’s private secretary K K Ragesh, was recently appointed associate professor in the Malayalam Department at Kannur University, the Opposition had alleged that she was selected over other deserving candidates.