V-C of Faridkot-based varsity figures among 1,741 new cases in Punjab

Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice-chancellor of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, was among those who tested positive for coronavius in Punjab as 1,741 fresh cases of infections were reported in the state on Thursday, driving up the total tally of cases in the state to 37,824.

Dr Bahadur’s sample had first tested positive in CBNAAT testing and later RT-PCR testing, a government functionary said.

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, is among the three government colleges of the state where RT-PCR testing is done.

There were 37 more deaths in the state, bringing the total count of Covid-19 deaths in the state to 957. As per official media bulletin, one “duplicate death case entry” was excluded from Amritsar.

Ten deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five each from Sangrur, Patiala and Mohali, three from Jalandhar, two each from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr and one each from Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Muktsar.

Maximum fresh positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (398), followed by Jalandhar (242), Mohali (169), Bathinda (148) and Ferozepur (133).

Five cops from Ludhiana city police tested positive.

A 53-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector from the anti-human trafficking unit, a 57-year-old ASI from Salem Tabri police station, a 54-year-old Sub-Inspector from district control room (DCR), a 49-year-old ASI from Ramgarh police post and a 55-year-old ASI from Janakpuri police post tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (281), followed by Amritsar (118) and Jalandhar (112). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (8,410), followed by Jalandhar (4,838) and Patiala (4,330). Patiala has reported 98 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 3,035 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per the official media bulletin by Punjab health and family welfare department, there are 13,830 active cases of infection in the state, 345 of them on oxygen support and 39 on ventilator support. A total of 23,037 patients have been discharged.

With ENS Ludhiana

