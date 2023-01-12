scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: UP suspends production licence of drug firm Marion Biotech

Marion Biotech has been under the scanner following the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming its cough syrup. The WHO, meanwhile, issued a 'medical product alert' on Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups, both manufactured by the Noida-based firm.

Noida-based Marion Biotech came under the scanner following the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming its cough syrup. (Representational image)
The production licence of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, allegedly linked with the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, was suspended Thursday, news agency PTI reported, citing an Uttar Pradesh official.

A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department had carried out an inspection at Marion Biotech’s office on December 29 and had taken samples for testing. The results of the controversial cough syrup are awaited.

Also Read |UP firm Marion Biotech linked to death of Uzbek children told to halt production

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar told PTI, that during the inspection, the representatives of the company were unable to produce documents related to the production of ‘Dok-1 max’ cough syrup, which prompted the government to halt its production.

“The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm,” Babbar told PTI.

“Marion Biotech did not sell ‘Dok-1 Max’ and Ambronol in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a ‘medical product alert’ on Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups, both manufactured by Marion Biotech in Noida. Referring to substandard medical products, the WHO said: “The two products are AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup. The stated manufacturer of both products is MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products.”

Also Read |Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharmexcil suspends Marion Biotech’s membership over failure to reply

Analysis by Uzbekistan’s health ministry showed the syrups contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, Reuters reported. The syrups were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy or on the advice of pharmacists, according to the analysis.

Soon after the series of deaths were reported in Uzbekistan, India’s health ministry suspended production at the company. Last week, the Uzbekistan state security service arrested four people in an investigation into the cough-syrup manufacturers.

Marion Biotech registered with Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a body under the Ministry of Commerce, as a small-scale manufacturer since 2010 and merchant exporter since 2016.

With inputs from PTI, Reuters

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:03 IST
