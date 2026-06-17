Uzbekistan looks to woo investors as TIIF opens today

UZBEKISTAN LAUNCHED the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) 2026 on Tuesday, welcoming global business leaders and heads of governments, mainly from neighbouring countries, as part of its drive to attract foreign investment.

While President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will formally inaugurate the TIIF on Wednesday, pre-opening sessions and a “Discover Uzbekistan’s Industrial and Investment Potential” exhibition were held on Tuesday.

On the eve of the formal opening of the fifth edition of the TIIF, President Mirziyoyev welcomed foreign dignitaries and business delegates and held meetings with them. Mirziyoyev held talks with Albania President Bajram Begaj, where both sides “agreed” to expand cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, culture, tourism, and other areas, while establishing new bilateral relations.