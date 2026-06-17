Uzbekistan looks to woo investors as TIIF opens today

3 min readTashkentJun 17, 2026 12:43 AM IST
UZBEKISTAN LAUNCHED the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) 2026 on Tuesday, welcoming global business leaders and heads of governments, mainly from neighbouring countries, as part of its drive to attract foreign investment.
While President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will formally inaugurate the TIIF on Wednesday, pre-opening sessions and a “Discover Uzbekistan’s Industrial and Investment Potential” exhibition were held on Tuesday.
On the eve of the formal opening of the fifth edition of the TIIF, President Mirziyoyev welcomed foreign dignitaries and business delegates and held meetings with them. Mirziyoyev held talks with Albania President Bajram Begaj, where both sides “agreed” to expand cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, culture, tourism, and other areas, while establishing new bilateral relations.
Mirziyoyev also held a meeting with Tajikistan Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, to discuss “expanding practical cooperation” between the two countries. He also held separate meetings with Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and their discussions were focused on “expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cultural, humanitarian”. Mirziyoyev also met Azerbaijan Prime Minister Ali Asadov. Their meeting centred on further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. Mirziyoyev also held a meeting with a delegation of US companies.
During the fifth edition of the TIIF, the Uzbekistan government is showcasing the newly established Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC) and the New Tashkent city. The theme of the four-day flagship event is “Investment Resilience: New Frontiers, New Partnerships”.
The forum comes at a time when Uzbekistan has seen an uptick in growth, with the country’s GDP increasing by 7.7 per cent in 2025. According to an official statement, the annual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country has increased from $4 billion in 2017 to $42 billion in 2025.
Last year’s TIIF drew over 8,000 participants, including some 3,000 international delegates from 97 countries. “The aggregate value of signed investment contracts and trade agreements reached $30.5 billion,” according to a statement.
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As per the officials, the centrepiece of this year’s forum will be the Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC), established by presidential decree in March 2026. Besides, the country is also showcasing the New Tashkent City, which is coming up over a total of 19,700 hectares of land in the Yukorichirchik and Urtachirchik districts that were allocated for the project. The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2023. More than 100 projects of various scales are being actively implemented as part of the project.
(The writer is in Tashkent on an Invitation from the Government of Uzbekistan).