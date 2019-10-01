Uzbekistan govt to issue postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan will issue a postage stamp on October 2, 2019.

The stamp, to be issued by the Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communication of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has been made in the form of a postal block and has “150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi” inscribed on the block in Uzbek and English.

Each stamp costs around Rs 47 (6200 Uzbek sums) and the circulation of the stamp is about 5,000 copies.

Both the postage stamp and the block are multi-coloured. The size of the postage stamp is 52*37 mm and the size of the postage block is 100*90 mm.