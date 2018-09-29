Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to arrive tomorrow on maiden India visit

On Monday, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be given an official welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Reuters/File) On Monday, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be given an official welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Reuters/File)

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in India on Sunday on his maiden state visit to the country, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost bilateral strategic partnership.

Mirziyoyev, who will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation on the two-day trip, will pay a visit to Agra on September 30, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

On Monday, he will be given an official welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after which he will visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mirziyoyev will then meet Prime Minister Modi and will hold restricted and delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House.

During the visit, the Uzbek president will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“Visit of the president of Uzbekistan will provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and reinforce the strategic partnership which exists between India and Uzbekistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

