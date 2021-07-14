UV-C technology to mitigate coronavirus spread soon in Parliament, says minister

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that UV-C Disinfection Technology, which has been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will soon be installed in Parliament. The technology is meant for the “mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2’’.

The Union minister held a meeting with senior scientists of CSIR to discuss the modalities of installing the system in the Parliament ahead of the monsoon session. To begin with, the technology will be installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63.

Singh, however, said that despite the installation, members would need to maintain social distancing and follow Covid protocols.

The UV-C Disinfection Technology is essentially an air duct system which has been developed by the Chandigarh based CSIR-CSIO (Central Scientific Instruments Organisation) and can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, class-rooms, malls etc. It provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities amid the pandemic.