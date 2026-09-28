Stranded in Uttarkashi snow, 29 trekkers airlifted; rescue operation on for more

Trekkers rescued from Auden’s Col in Uttarkashi after being stranded in heavy snow. (Photo: Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force)

As many as 29 trekkers, stranded at Auden’s Col in Uttarkashi after heavy snowfall, were safely evacuated by a helicopter on Monday. A separate rescue operation is underway for 19 trekkers stuck at Kalindi Khal in the high-altitude Kalindi Trek, the officials said.

The group of 29 trekkers were brought to Harsil after a helicopter rescue operation was launched after weather conditions improved. They were taken to the medical facility at the Army Base in Harsil, where medical teams are conducting preliminary health checks.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the trekkers had been stranded after heavy snowfall in the high-altitude Gangotri region left them unable to either descend or continue their expeditions.