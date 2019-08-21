Uttarakhand floods: Helicopter used for relief aid crashes in Uttarkashi

A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-hit Uttarkashi crashed near Moldi Wednesday. It was returning to Dehradun after distributing relief material to people affected by the cloud burst in Arakot. There were three persons including the pilot on board.

According to the control room at Uttarkashi district, the helicopter crashed soon after taking off as it came in contact with a wire.

There is no confirmation on the number of casualties or injured.

This is a developing story more details awaited.