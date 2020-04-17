Uttarakhand: Weddings allowed in lockdown, with 5 participants on each side

The head priest of Badrinath is in Kerala currently. The head priest of Badrinath is in Kerala currently.

The Uttarakhand government Thursday decided to allow marriage ceremonies in the state during the lockdown, with the condition that a maximum of five people could participate from the bride and groom’s side each. The decision was taken in a meeting of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with his cabinet colleagues.

After the meeting, Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said that the district magistrate’s permission would be required for marriage ceremonies. Both sides will have to obtain separate permissions. Also, the ceremony will be performed inside the house, where social distancing will have to be maintained.

Also, the state government has decided to seek guidelines from the Centre regarding the opening of shops of construction materials.

Meanwhile, as the Char Dham pilgrimage is scheduled to begin this month with the opening of the shrines’ portals, the government is facing a problem — Rawals (priests who perform religious rituals on the opening of portals) of Badrinath and Kedarnath are outside the state.

While the Rawal of Kedarnath is in Maharashtra, the head priest of Badrinath is in Kerala currently. Portals of Kedarnath are scheduled to open on April 29 while Badrinath portals are to open on April 30.

The state government has contacted the Union Home Ministry in this regard, and the latter has communicated that permission can be given for by-road movement of priests.

“But even if they come, they will have to be in quarantine for 14 days. Hence, options of either nominating other priests to perform the rituals or postpone the dates of opening can be explored,” Kaushik said.

The royal family of Tehri will take the decision regarding Badrinath, whereas the Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti will decide on Kedarnath.

Kaushik said that as religious ceremonies are prohibited during the lockdown, public presence will not be allowed when the shrines’ portals are opened.

