From inheritance to halala: Uttarakhand Waqf Board’s bid to recast the nikahnama

The Board chairman said the existing nikahnama contains columns for first, second and third marriages, and the revised document would remove the need for such columns since, under the UCC, a Muslim man cannot have more than one marriage. (Photo Credits: ANI/Enhanced using AI)

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board is preparing a revised nikahnama to align with the provisions of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with a key proposal that daughters should have an equal share in their father’s property even after marriage, Board chairman Shadab Shams said.

Contrary to Sharia law, under which a daughter is legally entitled to a fixed share of her parent’s inheritance — generally half of a son’s share when they inherit together — Shams said the provision would state that a daughter would remain an equal stakeholder in her father’s property after marriage.

The move comes around one-and-a-half years after the UCC was introduced in Uttarakhand. Shams said the existing nikahnama contains columns for first, second and third marriages, and the revised document would remove the need for such columns since, under the UCC, a Muslim man cannot have more than one marriage.