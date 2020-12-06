Uttarakhand: Uptick in untimely forest fires, fewer blazes during regular season

Forest fires occur in the four months starting February. (Express photo)

Between October and December, Uttarakhand recorded more forest fires than the four-month period from February in which these blazes usually occur, government data shows. In fact, the number of incidents during the forest fire season—a major part of which coincided with the lockdown—was the lowest in the last 20 years.

As per Forest Department records, there were 185 wildfires from October 1 to December 1, affecting 245 hectares of forests. State forest officials called these incidents untimely.

In Uttarakhand, forests fires begin every year from the middle of February—the onset of spring when the trees shed dry leaves and the soil loses moisture due to a rise in temperature. This forest fire season continues usually till mid-June. Owing to a lack of rain during this time, the ground moisture level remains low and the surface dries up. In hilly areas, the surface gets drier faster than plains due to lower accumulation of rainwater.

The situation improves between the beginning of July and the end of September when the monsoon maintains moisture in the atmosphere as well as soil.

“But no rain was recorded in the state after September 20. There was light rain for a few days only in November. Following a prolonged dry spell of 45 to 60 days, tree leaves dried up early this year. When the movement of humans started in the forest to collect wood for themselves and fodder for livestock, and they lit waste as well as bonfires in the fields. These triggered fires in forests,” said a forest official.

During the forest fire season, there were 135 incidents which affected 172 hectares of jungles.

