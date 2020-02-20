Uttarakhand: Two govt employee outfits call protests — one for promotion quota, one against

Leaders of Uttarakhand General-OBC Employees’ Association and Uttarakhand SC-ST Employees’ Federation are approaching employees and seeking their participation in the respective protests. Leaders of Uttarakhand General-OBC Employees’ Association and Uttarakhand SC-ST Employees’ Federation are approaching employees and seeking their participation in the respective protests.

Following the Supreme Court’s recent order that the Constitution does not confer any fundamental right to claim reservation in the matter of promotions in public posts, two major government employees’ associations in Uttarakhand have given a call for statewide protests to be held this week — one in demand of reservation in promotions and the other in demand of promotions without reservation.

The Supreme Court order had come on a group of appeals pertaining to reservations to SCs and STs in promotions in the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Public Works Department of Uttarakhand government.

Now, leaders of Uttarakhand General-OBC Employees’ Association and Uttarakhand SC-ST Employees’ Federation are approaching employees and seeking their participation in the respective protests.

General-OBC Employees Association president Deepak Joshi said employees from general and OBC categories from all districts will reach Dehradun on Thursday to demand that the state government restart promotions in the department without giving reservation. The employees will take out a march to the Chief Minister’s residence, he said.

Joshi said the employees staged a dharna last week and submitted a memorandum to the state government but no action has been taken. Joshi met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat regarding the issue on February 10.

The same day, Uttarakhand SC-ST Employees’ Federation president Karam Ram met the Chief Minister and demanded that promotions be started with reservations to SCs and STs.

“We have given a call for dharna and demonstrations at all district headquarters on February 23 to demand reservations in promotions. The state government stopped promotions on September 11, 2019 in all departments after a ruling of the High Court in this matter. Reservations in promotions was stopped in the state in 2012. Representation of SCs and STs is inadequate in government services,” Karam Ram said.

In Uttarakhand, there is 19 per cent reservation for SCs, 4 per cent for STs and 14 per cent for OBCs in government jobs. Ram said the state government in October 2011 formed a three-member committee to evaluate the representation of SCs and STs in government jobs and the committee submitted its report in January 2012. “The data submitted by that committee indicated that representation of SCs/STs in government jobs at that time was less than the percentage of reservations,” he said.

