Death toll in Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy hits 10 as 2 more bodies recovered

The workers were trapped inside the tunnel at the site of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Chamoli when a landslide struck last week.

Written by: Lalmani Verma
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 06:23 PM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel tragedyRescue personnel conduct search operations after water and debris entered a tunnel under construction at a hydroelectric project site. (PTI Photo)
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The bodies of two missing workers were recovered from the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday—five days after a landslide left 22 workers trapped in it—taking the number of lives lost in the tragedy to 10.

State Disaster Response Force Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told The Indian Express that the six-day-long search and rescue operation, involving nearly 200 personnel, concluded on Tuesday at the site of the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited’s Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project.

According to officials, the workers were concreting the lining of the tunnel—an underground passage for water discharge—when the tragedy struck on August 13. Initially, 12 workers were rescued and the bodies of seven workers were recovered. The rescued workers sustained injuries in the incident.

An eighth body was recovered on August 15. The two bodies recovered on Tuesday were identified as those of Chetan Poyam from Chhattisgarh and Lukas Topno from Jharkhand.

The workers were deployed by Hindustan Construction Company.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Also Read | Blue drums, unlikely rescue rafts: How rescuers hunt for trapped Uttarakhand workers

An official said water and debris in the tunnel, as well as cement, metallic equipment, and heavy machines submerged in the mud, made the rescue operation challenging. Submerged machines were cut, and new pumping systems were installed to drain water out of the tunnel.

The National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Army, Central Industrial Security Force, and the police also joined the rescue operation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Lalmani Verma
Lalmani Verma
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Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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