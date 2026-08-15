Uttarakhand tunnel accident: Death toll rises to 8, search on for 2 more workers

State Disaster Response Force and security personnel at the accident spot in Chamoli on Friday (Chamoli DM/ANI Video Grab)

Death toll in Uttarakhand’s tunnel accident rose to eight as the body of one more labourer was found during the search and rescue operation on Saturday. Search is underway for two more workers who got trapped in the under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project site following a landslide in Chamoli district on Thursday, the police said.

Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said the body of the worker, identified as Devnath of Chhattisgarh, had been sent to the hospital.

Twenty-two workers were trapped inside the tunnel after water and debris gushed into it following the landslide.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL), the executing agency, in a statement, had said that the incident occurred in the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project (VPHEP) on Thursday at approximately 6.20 pm when a large volume of water and debris suddenly entered the tunnel at Chainage 1440 meters (face-II), accompanied by a loud noise.