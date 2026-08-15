Uttarakhand tunnel accident: Death toll rises to 8, search on for 2 more workers

22 workers were trapped inside the under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project site in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli after water and debris gushed into it following the landslide.  

Written by: Lalmani Verma
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Aug 15, 2026 02:57 PM IST
chamoli landslideState Disaster Response Force and security personnel at the accident spot in Chamoli on Friday (Chamoli DM/ANI Video Grab)
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Death toll in Uttarakhand’s tunnel accident rose to eight as the body of one more labourer was found during the search and rescue operation on Saturday. Search is underway for two more workers who got trapped in the under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project site following a landslide in Chamoli district on Thursday, the police said.

Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said the body of the worker, identified as Devnath of Chhattisgarh, had been sent to the hospital.

Twenty-two workers were trapped inside the tunnel after water and debris gushed into it following the landslide.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL), the executing agency, in a statement, had said that the incident occurred in the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project (VPHEP) on Thursday at approximately 6.20 pm when a large volume of water and debris suddenly entered the tunnel at Chainage 1440 meters (face-II), accompanied by a loud noise.

At the time of the incident, workers deployed by the principal executing agency, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), were engaged in concrete lining work at Chainage 1230 metres.

Of the 22 workers trapped, 19 were rescued overnight. However, eight of those rescued had died, and the search for others continued on Saturday as well.

The government has deployed personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Army, CISF and the Uttarakhand Police for the search and rescue operation. Underwater cameras and dog squads are also being used.

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Lalmani Verma
Lalmani Verma
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Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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