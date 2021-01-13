Uttarakhand: Translocated tiger drops radio-collar

A six-year old tiger that was translocated from the buffer zone of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand on Saturday ran into the wild, but not before dropping the radio-collar in the enclosure where it was kept for a few hours before release.

The tiger was radio-collared before translocation for real-time monitoring. The forest authorities have now deployed three teams with elephants to follow the tiger and monitor its movement.

The big cat has been captured in different camera traps installed in the wild forest area in Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Forest authorities were alerted about the situation by an alarm. “When the receiver generates high volume beep it means that the animal is inactive at one position for a longer time. After receiving such an alarm… it was found that the radio-collar was dropped in the enclosure where the tiger was kept before release,” said a forest official. He said three teams of forest personnel with elephants have been deployed to monitor the movement of the tiger. “We have received its photographs and pug marks. The tiger is showing normal movement. Teams are following it,” said an official.

J S Suhag, Chief Wildlife Warden, said that photographs of the tiger have been received in camera traps. He said the tiger was radio-collared only for research purposes and there is no need to radio-collar it again.