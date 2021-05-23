Uttarakhand to give monthly allowance to children who lost parents to Covid

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday announced the Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana, which assures monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 3,000 to children whose parents succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

The maintenance allowance will be given to these children until they attain the age of 21, it was announced.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government will also make arrangements for education and employment-related training for such children. The state government will also make rules to ensure that no one is able sell off ancestral properties of such children until they become adults.

The state government will assign this responsibility to the district magistrates, it was announced. Rawat said that these children will be given 5 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs.