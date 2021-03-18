Uttarakhand CM asks: What values will women in ripped jeans teach?

Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, controversially contended during a child substance abuse workshop that women wearing ripped jeans send the wrong message to society and children.

Expressing his indignation, the Chief Minister described in detail the attire of a woman who had once travelled in a flight on the seat next to his, before going on to question her values.

“Jab unki taraf dekha to neeche gumboot they, jab aur upar dekha to ghutne fatey they, haath dekhe to kai kade they… Bachhey do saath me unke they. Maine kaha behan ji kahan jana hai… Delhi jana hai, husband kahan hai… JNU me professor hain, tum kya karti ho… main ek NGO chalati hun. NGO chalati hain, ghutne fatey dikhte hain, samaj ke beech me jaati ho, bachhey saath me hain, kya sanskar dogi? (She was wearing boots, jeans ripped on the knees, and several bracelets. She had two children travelling with her. Her husband is a professor in JNU. You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?),” he said Tuesday during the workshop organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Terming ripped jeans as “kainchi wala sanskar” (scissor culture), Rawat claimed it is being taught that one will not be called rich without ripped jeans and bare knees.

“Main kahan le ja raha hun apne bachhey ko fati jeans pehna karke. Bade baap ka beta hun. Bade baap…betiyan bhi peeche nahi hai. Who bhi ghutne dikha rahi hain. Yeh achha hai kya? (Where I am taking my children in tattered jeans… even girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good?)” Rawat said.

The Chief Minister claimed that people in India wear ripped jeans while those in other countries cover their bodies properly and practice yoga.

Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said Rawat’s remarks were indecent and do not behove a Chief Minister. “Being a Chief Minister does not gives authority to comment upon personal attire of somebody. Such remarks should be avoided. Why do BJP leaders get tight-lipped when their leaders face allegations of sexual harassment of women?” she said.

On Sunday, Rawat had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be admired like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the future because of his work for society.

“Aaj Modi ji ke samne vibhinn desho ke rashtrapti aur pradhan mantri photo khinchane ke liye line me hote hain kab mera number aayega. Pehle yeh haal tha ki Bharat ka pradhan mantri aur rashtrapati kahin dur ja ke khada hota tha. Bagal me bhatakne bhi nahi dete they. Line me number bhi nahi hota tha. Aaj naya bharat. Yeh Modi ji ke karan… Modi ka chamtkar hai. Main to kai baar kehta hun logion ko dwapar me treta me Ram-Krishna hue hain aur Ram ne bhi yahi samaj k kaam kiya tha isliye bhagwan manne lag gaye. Aane wale samay me Narendra Modi ko bhi usi roop me hum mannane lagenge wo kaam Narendra Modi Pradhan Mantri iss desh ke andar kar raha hai uski jai jai kar… Modi hi to mumkin hai. (In modern time, president and prime minister of different queue up for their turn to get a photo clicked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Indian PM and President had been standing away and they could not move around…this is new India. This is because of Modiji…I often say that Ram and Krishna were in Dwapar and Treta yuga and Ram too had worked for the society so he was admired as a god. In the coming time, we will admire Narendra Modi in the same form because such a work Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing in the country.) “