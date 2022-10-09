scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Uttarakhand: Three held for irregularities in 2016 panchayat officer exam

Calling it the biggest action in the case till now, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said his government will not allow injustice.

In 2016, the UKSSSC had conducted the VPDO exam on March 6 at 236 exam centres across the state. (Representational/File)

The Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested three people, including the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) ex-chairman RBS Rawat, former examination controller RS Pokhriya and secretary Manohar Kanyal for irregularities in VPDO (Village Panchayat Development officers) recruitment examination conducted by the board in 2016.

Calling it the biggest action in the case till now, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said his government will not allow injustice. “The investigating agencies are doing their job. None of those responsible will be spared. The government is ensuring all the exams in the future are fair and transparent. The arrests made today are an example so that no one can dare to rig any exams in the future,” said Dhami.

In 2016, the UKSSSC had conducted the VPDO exam on March 6 at 236 exam centres across the state. Over 87,000 aspirants had appeared and the results were announced on March 30. Following several allegations of irregularities, an inquiry commission was set up in 2017 under the chairmanship of then Additional Chief Secretary. The results were cancelled following the recommendation of the committee and High Court order.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:53:42 am
