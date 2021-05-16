Uttarakhand tender: not from neighbourhood

The minimum average annual turnover in the last three financial years of the applicant should be Rs 30 crore, it mentions.

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday floated global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine to vaccinate 3 million individuals in the state. As per the bidding eligibility criteria, the applicant should not belong to countries sharing borders with India.

The technical capacity (specifications) of the tender says that the applicant, in its own name, should have satisfactorily supplied Covid-19 vaccines to a public organisation of the fovernment, or any other government in America /Europe/Australia/Asia, excluding countries sharing borders with India.

The minimum average annual turnover in the last three financial years of the applicant should be Rs 30 crore, it mentions. After issue of work order/purchase order, delivery of vaccine will have to be done within four weeks, it states.

Uttarakhand has formed a five-member committee to execute the procurement exercise through the global tender. Procurement committee member and state Additional Secretary Yughal Kishore Pant said the condition related to bordering state has been included because there were some decisions from the state Cabinet and the Centre in the past regarding procurement from bordering countries.