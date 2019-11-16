Uttarakhand: Tell Dalits, tribals about injustice by Cong, NC in J&K, Nadda says to booth workers

BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday asked booth workers of Uttarakhand to reach out to Dalits and tribals, and tell them that the Congress and National Conference had done injustice to them in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda said people from these sections have rights and would be able to contest elections in future because the Narendra Modi government had nullified the provision of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said there was no political reservation for tribals in J&K even though Ladakh has a tribal population. Nadda said that Gujjars and Bakarwals are tribals, but no Lok Sabha or Assembly seat was reserved for them because of Article 370. “After abrogation of Article 370, delimitation of constituencies will be done and for the first time a patriotic tribal from J&K will be elected for Lok Sabha and the state Assembly,” Nadda said.

Nadda said that those who came to India from West Pakistan in 1947 and settled in different parts of the country outside J&K became part of mainstream. He pointed out that I K Gujral, Manmohan Singh and LK Advani came from West Pakistan, and two of them became Prime Minister and Advani became Deputy PM. “But those who settled in J&K could not contest election of even councillor, had no voting rights in MLA elections. Now, after abrogation of Article 370, any refugee who came in 1947 and is living in J&K will have the right to contest elections,” Nadda said.