Sunday, June 19, 2022
Uttarakhand: Teen detained for raping hotel staffer

On woman's complaint, the boy, who was staying at the hotel, was presented before the juvenile justice board. He was then sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Dehradun.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun |
June 20, 2022 2:53:44 am
On woman's complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a female housekeeping staff of a five-star hotel in Dehradun, police said on Sunday.

On woman’s complaint, the boy, who was staying at the hotel, was presented before the juvenile justice board. He was then sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Dehradun.

“The incident took place on Friday morning when the woman was charging her phone in the washroom… the boy barged into the washroom and the woman asked him to go to the reception if he needs something. The boy instead locked the bathroom door and sexually assaulted the woman. As the door was locked, no one could hear the woman’s cry for help. The accused is a minor and has been taken into custody,” said Pawan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Rajpur police station.

The woman alleged that after the incident when she informed the boy’s family, they offered her money to bury the matter and not inform the police. According to the police, accused belongs to affluent business family in Chhattisgarh.

On woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

