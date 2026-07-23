Another exam leak: 2 papers cancelled in Uttarakhand Technical University

It was found that the external paper setter for the subject had shared questions identical to those appearing in the examination with students through the institution's internal portal/WhatsApp before the examination. (Photo generated using AI)

Uttarakhand Technical University has cancelled two examinations for the current semester after one of the papers was allegedly leaked by an external paper setter.

According to the order cancelling the exams, which will affect students of 12 institutes affiliated with the Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun, the Controller of Examinations, Dr V K Patel, said that the university received a complaint regarding the Machine Learning for Internet of Things examination.

After multiple committee inquiries by the university and the institution, which reported the leak, it was found that the external paper setter for the subject had allegedly shared questions identical to those appearing in the examination with students through the institution’s internal portal/WhatsApp before the examination. The inquiry also revealed that another question paper prepared by the same faculty member, Electromagnetic Field Theory, was also suspected to have been leaked.