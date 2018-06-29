Suspension orders issued against teacher who argued with Uttarakhand CM; probe initiated

Uttara Bahuguna serves as the principal of the government primary school in Uttarkashi district’s Naugaon area. (Express Photo by Virender Singh Negi) Uttara Bahuguna serves as the principal of the government primary school in Uttarkashi district’s Naugaon area. (Express Photo by Virender Singh Negi)

A day after entering into a feud with Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, suspension orders were issued against the government school principal who on Thursday had allegedly used abusive language in front of Rawat while she was seeking her transfer from a remote location to Dehradun.

On Friday, the Uttarkashi district’s education department ordered that Uttara Bahuguna (57), serving as principal of the government primary school in Uttarkashi district’s Naugaon area, be “immediately suspended” for violating the rules by “attending Chief Minister’s Janata Darbar without the required permission from the (education) department, and for showing disrespect (to the Chief Minister)”.

On Thursday, following Rawat’s orders, Bahuguna was taken into police custody but was released by the evening. On the same day, Rawat had also ordered that Bahuguna be immediately suspended for misbehaving with him.

Addressing the media, on Friday, secretary (school education) Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said, “A preliminary enquiry has been ordered in Uttara Bahuguna’s case. She (Bahuguna) will be allowed to present her case during the enquiry.”

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand Chief Minister orders arrest, suspension of school principal for ‘showing disrespect’

After her husband’s death in August, last year, Bahuguna did not join the school where she is posted as the principal. “She has not joined the school since 19 August, last year, that too without taking any permission from the department. Between August 5, 2015 and April 10, 2017 too, she has been absent from service,” Aulakh said, adding that Bahuguna had faced suspension twice in the past — in 2008 and in 2011 – for not fulfilling her responsibilities at work.

On Thursday, Bahuguna had told Rawat that she had been serving in the remote locations for 25 years, and that she needed to be transferred to Dehradun since she needed to be with her children after her husband’s death.

“On Chief Minister’s orders it will be seen as to what can be done for her (Bahuguna) based on the provisions of the Transfer Act,” Aulakh said.

However, Aulakh said that since Bahuguna was of Uttarkashi district cadre, she could be transferred only within Uttarkashi district, and not to Dehradun.

“In the list of people who will be transferred out of remote locations, she (Bahuguna) is on the 59th number, and currently there are only 12 vacancies in accessible locations of Uttarkashi district,” Aulakh said.

However, Uttarakhand Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, condemned the Chief Minister’s “disgraceful behaviour” with the school principal. On Friday, Harish Rawat took to Facebook where he mentioned in a post that while the school principal’s behaviour must not be defended, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat should have had the patience to listen to the lady’s problems.

After the suspension orders, the state Congress demanded that the suspension be recalled, “else we will protest against the BJP government’s tyranny”, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pritam Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd