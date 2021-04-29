Uttarakhand suspends ‘Char Dham Yatra’ in wake of rising Covid-19 cases

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday suspended the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the state. “Conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible. Only priests of the four temples at Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri will perform rituals and puja,” Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said while announcing the decision.

This comes after Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 6,054 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally to 1,68,616, while 108 deaths pushed the toll to 2,417. There are 45,383 active Covid-19 cases in the state, while 1,17,221 have recovered, a state health department bulletin.

Speaking about measures that are being taken to contain the pandemic, Rawat added, “We are conducting as many tests as possible. I would like to urge people to always wear masks whenever they step out.”

When asked regarding the death rate that has spiked in the last few weeks, he said, “We are surrounded by Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from where critical patients often travel to Uttarakhand for treatment. As such, it becomes difficult for us to save them. Hence, people should get tested as soon as they feel any symptoms so as to avoid severities.”

The country has also been witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, recording 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its sharpest spike since the beginning pandemic. With this the total caseload rose to 1.8 crore. Meanwhile, with 3,645 deaths, the death toll surged to 2.04 lakh.