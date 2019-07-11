Uttarakhand: Suspended BJP MLA seen dancing with guns in video, party issues notice

BJP MLA from Khanpur, Uttarakhand, Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, currently suspended from the party on grounds of indiscipline, has been issued a showcause notice by the party after he was seen in a video brandishing four guns and dancing to a Bollywood song.

After the video went viral, Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt said in a series of tweets, “The inappropriate language that the MLA has used for Uttarakhand in the video is highly condemnable and the party is ashamed. The party has issued a showcause notice to the MLA, asking why he should not be expelled from the party. The party has sought a reply within 10 days. The party has taken the matter seriously and is committed to stern action.”

BJP state media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said, “What is shown in the video is not the BJP’s culture. We cannot support such an act. The party leadership will take cognizance of the video.”

Last month, Pranav was suspended from the BJP’s primary membership for three months after his dispute with another party MLA and a complaint of alleged misbehaviour with a journalist, said Bhasin.

In the video, Pranav is seen taking sips of drinks while waving his guns. Other men too are seen dancing with him.

Pranav could not be contacted and his associate Dev Vikhyat Bhati said that he was on bed rest because of a leg surgery. Asked about the video, Bhati said, “That video was shot three years back when he was in the Congress. Our political opponents have circulated this video as part of a conspiracy to malign his image. The MLA has carried out a lot of development work in his area and his opponents are upset with that.”

He also said Pranav is known as ‘king’ of “Landhaura Riyasat” in Haridwar.

A former weightlifter who added “champion” to his name, Pranav won his first assembly election as an Independent in 2002. In 2007 and 2012, he won as a Congress nominee. In 2016, Pranav was among nine lawmakers who revolted against then chief minister Harish Rawat and switched from the Congress to BJP.

The Congress has demanded that the BJP take action against Pranav. Congress spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said, “This video shows the real face of the BJP. The BJP MLA in the video can be seen using objectionable language for Uttarakhand. This is a condemnable act by an elected public representative. If the BJP does not take any action against its MLA and gives shelter to him, it will prove that the party is anti-Uttarakhand.”