Sumna glacier burst: One more body recovered, death toll 11

Rescue work on at the site in Sumna, Niti Valley. (Indian Army)

RESCUE WORKERS on Sunday recovered one more body from the site of the glacier burst at Sumna in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, taking the death toll from Friday’s incident to 11. According to the district administration, search and rescue efforts were still on in Niti Valley for seven more people who went missing at the time.

According to the state police, there were 402 workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at the site when the incident took place.

A release from Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauriya said 384 people have been rescued so far after the disaster and 11 bodies were recovered. All the bodies recovered so far have been airlifted to the Joshmath Community Health Centre for autopsy.

Bhadauriya said efforts were also ongoing to remove snow so that access by road can open up to the area.

The Indian Air Force also joined rescue operations on Sunday. It said in a statement that it deployed Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters from the Bareilly and Sarsawa air bases for rescue efforts.

It mentioned that another helicopter “evacuated a casualty of the glacier burst, who was suffering from double renal failure caused by internal injuries” and was taken from Joshimath to Jollygrant airfield in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had conducted an aerial inspection of the affected area on Saturday and reviewed the progress of rescue operations at a meeting with officers of the

Army, BRO, NDRF and district administration, offering them all the support needed. Administration officials are camping in Joshimath to monitor the rescue operation.

A day after the glacier burst, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister Rawat and expressed concern over the incident.