Uttarakhand studying UP’s draft Bill to make own population law

THE UTTARAKHAND government has started examining Uttar Pradesh’s draft population control Bill as the first step to draft its own Bill according to its local demographic and social conditions, officials have told The Indian Express.

This comes almost two months after functionaries from 35 RSS affiliates during a meeting with the ruling BJP suggested that the Pushkar Singh Dhami government should come up with a population control policy in Uttarakhand similar to those in Assam and Uttar Pradesh to ensure “demographic balance” in the hill state.

A few days after the meeting in Dehradun, Chief Minister Dhami in his Independence Day speech had announced a committee that would help implement an effective law on population control in the state.

“That committee has not been constituted yet. But we are examining the population control Bill drafted by Uttar Pradesh. The draft Bill has been sent to the Law Department to study it and give an opinion considering Uttarakhand’s social and demographic conditions,” a Home Department official told The Indian Express. “Since we are examining Uttar Pradesh’s Bill, Uttarakhand too may have such a Bill in near future.”

State Law Department officials, declined to comment on the matter.

The UP Law Commission last month submitted the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Draft Bill to the Chief Minister’s Office for consideration and further action. That draft Bill aims to bring down the gross fertility rate by de-incentivising more than two children per couple, and by offering a range of benefits to those who choose not to have more than two children.

Last Friday, the Dhami government in an official release had said there were instances of “migration” due to a “demographic change” in specific areas and directed the administration and police authorities to prevent sale of properties under pressure and threats. A “demographic imbalance” has taken place due to a rise in population in certain areas and the government apprehends communal disturbance, the government had said.

It had directed the DGP, all District Magistrates and SSPs to take precautionary measures.