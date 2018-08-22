Uttarakhand: Student protest continues over harassment

An FIR against the teacher under the POCSO Act has been filed and police inquiry is underway, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said. (Photo for representation) An FIR against the teacher under the POCSO Act has been filed and police inquiry is underway, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said. (Photo for representation)

Students of a school for visually impaired here continued to protest on Tuesday against the alleged sexual harassment of at least 12 girls by a male teacher who teaches music at the school. While the teacher concerned has been suspended, the students said they would continue protesting until firm measures are taken towards ensuring a safe environment for them.

Students of the school have been on protest since August 16 over the demands that the music teacher be removed, and that other male staff involved in sexual harassment be removed too.

Usha Negi, chairperson of the state’s child rights protection commission, who visited the school campus, said: “We have assured the children that the administration will act on their demands and that they must end the protest.”

