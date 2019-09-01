Uttarakhand: State govt to set up study to find measures to prevent man-animal conflicts

A month after celebrating the fact that Uttarakhand was among the states with a large population of tigers, the state government on Saturday expressed concern over the challenge of human-wildlife conflict arising due to the rise in tiger and elephant numbers.

At a meeting of the Uttarakhand State Board for Wildlife, held under in the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the board decided to study the population management and capacity of the national parks and reserves and draw a long-term strategy with policy for future. The state will request the Centre to provide funds for conducting the study.

Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said that the tiger population in the state has increased to 442 and there are around 250 tigers in Corbett National Park alone. Also, the number of elephants has risen to more than 1,800 in the state.

The board also decided to set up a ‘voluntary village protection force” at villages near national parks and sensitive zones to control human-wildlife conflicts. The minister said in situation of human-animal conflicts, these volunteers will try to control the situation at site if there will be delay in arrival of teams of experts.