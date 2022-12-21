scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Two booked in Uttarakhand over social media posters about yoga guru Ramdev

Police say they are searching for Hemant Malviya and Gajendra Rawat, whose posters allegedly hurt the sentiments of the complainant, ‘who considers Ramdev as his guru’.

Pawar alleged the posters were made to demean Ramdev and publicly humiliate him and that they tarnished Ramdev’s image and hurt religious sentiments. (file)
An FIR has been registered against two people in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for allegedly making objectionable posters about yoga guru Ramdev and sharing them on social media with the intention to tarnish his image and hurt religious sentiments.

The FIR was registered at the Kankhal police station against two artists, Hemant Malviya and Gajendra Rawat, on the complaint of one Raman Pawar who said he considered Ramdev as his guru. They were booked under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

Talking to The Indian Express, Kankhal police station in-charge Mukesh Chauhan said Wednesday that an investigation was going on Pawar’s complaint that his sentiments were hurt when he came to know that Malviya had made “objectionable” posters about Ramdev and that Rawat had shared the posters on social media.

Pawar alleged the posters were made to demean Ramdev and publicly humiliate him and that they tarnished Ramdev’s image and hurt religious sentiments.

The two artists are yet to be arrested as police are searching for them.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 02:55:01 pm
