Uttarakhand: Six-month-old among two kids booked over isolation norms

The inclusion of the young children was discovered on April 19 and 20 during the investigation. (Representational Image) The inclusion of the young children was discovered on April 19 and 20 during the investigation. (Representational Image)

The administration of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district has recommended the suspension of a government official after he reportedly lodged a case against a six-month-old child and three-year-old girl, along with 45 others, for violating the lockdown.

COVID-19 magistrate Girish Rana, a government engineer, on April 10 reportedly received information that 47 people in an Uttarkashi village who were put under home quarantine had violated the restriction.

Instead of visiting the spot, Rana contacted a person in the village and noted down the name of people who allegedly violated the quarantine. On the basis of his report, a case, under IPC section 188 and sections of Disaster Management Act, was lodged on April 11 by the revenue police against 47 people, including the two minors.

The inclusion of the young children was discovered on April 19 and 20 during the investigation. “It was questioned how a six-month-old child can violate rule. When the inquiry officer asked Rana about this, he confessed that he had made the complaint for case without visiting the spot and by taking names from somebody over phone. The matter was addressed on April 22,” said Ashish Chauhan, District Magistrate, Uttarkashi.

The DM said that the inquiry officer has completed the investigation and a final report will be submitted in court on Saturday. Chauhan said he has recommended Rana’s suspension, and that a probe has been ordered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd