Uttarakhand: Six foreign tourists discovered hiding in caves, put in quarantine

Uttarakhand police have discovered six foreign nationals who were hiding in the caves near the Ganga river in Pauri Garhwal district for the last 25 days after they had to check out of hotels as they ran out of money during the lockdown. All the six tourists have been put in quarantine after a medical examination in which they did not manifest any symptom of Covid-19 infection.

The six tourists include four males and two females. Among them, two are from Ukraine and one each from Turkey, USA, France, and Nepal.

According to the police, officials in the Laxmanjhula police station area on Friday had received information that some foreign nationals were staying in caves covered by large size stones near the Ganga river in Garun Chatti area. Following this, the local police and intelligence unit ran a joint search operation in that area.

“During the search operation, six foreign nationals were found hiding in different caves. They told the police that they were staying there in caves from March 24 onwards. Earlier to that, they were living in hotels in Muni Ki Reti police station area in adjoining Tehri Garhwal district where they had checked out due to shortage of money,” said Rakendra Singh Kathait, SHO, Laxmanjhula. Foreign nationals had been purchasing food items from nearby markets and cook a meal inside the caves using woods.

They were taken to a government hospital for medical examination and were later put in quarantine in Laxmi Narayan Mandir Swargashram Trust Ramjhula.

