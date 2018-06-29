Uttarakhand school teacher’s suspension: Harish Rawat terms it insensitive, demands revocation

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (File Photo) Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (File Photo)

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday advised Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to revoke the suspension of government school principal Uttara Bahuguna. He questioned the “insensitivity” of a system in which no one listened to a widowed teacher, posted in a remote area for 25 years.

“Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years and no one listened to her. Advise the Chief Minister to direct police to revoke her suspension,” Harish Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

CM Trivendra Rawat on Thursday had directed the police to arrest Bahuguna, the principal of a primary school in Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, and ordered her suspension for allegedly behaving indecently in front of him. During a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun, the principal lost her cool while seeking transfer from her remote location.

Bahuguna was taken into custody under Section 151 of the CrPC. She was released on Thursday evening.

In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the principal can be seen abusing the Chief Minister. Rawat shouted several times into the microphone: “Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody.” He faced severe criticism on social media for his behaviourl.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the incident, Bahuguna said, “I have no problem in doing my job, but I’ve been posted in remote areas for 25 years. Before the Uttarkashi village, I was posted in a remote area in Uttarkashi district’s Chinyalisaur. My husband used to take care of my two children, but after his death in August last year there is no one to take care of my children. Also, I am too old to work in remote areas.”

