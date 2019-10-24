Uttarakhand rural polls: Wife of Congress staffer who serves tea wins pradhan post

A Congress party employee who serves tea at the state headquarters has shot into the limelight after his wife won the election for village pradhan in Pithoragarh district.

As the results of the panchayat polls in 12 districts of Uttarakhand were announced on Tuesday, Manju, the 22-year-old wife of Narendra Singh “Anna”, was declared winner from Adagaon village in Kanalicheena block. She defeated her nearest rival by 15 votes.

Following her election, the refrain among partymen was “chaiwalla bana pradhan” — Narendra (29) has worked for the Congress for four years, serving tea and water to leaders.

“He is true soldier of the Congress. The party is overwhelmed by his wife’s win, all the leaders are congratulating him. He took only 15-day leave for canvassing. He is strengthening the Congress in his village,” said Garima Dasauni, state Congress spokesperson.

A party leader tweeted, “When a declared chaiwalla is holding the top position in the country, my Anna is holding the top position of his village.”

“If a chaiwalla could become Prime Minister, why can’t Narendra Singh become village pradhan? Offering tea and water is noble work. I do whatever party leaders ask me to do,” Narendra said. “Villagers, especially women, suggested that Manju should contest as a move towards empowerment of women. Both of us filed nomination, but I asked voters to support her.”

Narendra has studied till Class 10. Manju is pursuing graduation in arts, and the couple have a one-year-old son.

Polling was held for 356 zila panchayat members, 2,674 BDC members, 5,847 village pradhan and 3,824 members of village panchayat. As the results were declared on Tuesday, both the BJP and Congress claimed that candidates supported by them won maximum seats.

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt claimed the party would constitute its board in all 12 zila panchayats. The BJP also declared candidates for Zila Panchayat chairpersons in four districts.

“We had announced supported candidates on many zila panchayat seats. More than 60 per cent of our supported candidates won,” said Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni.

Congress leaders will meet on Wednesday to decide candidates for Zila Panchayat chairpersons.