Uttarakhand RTI activist death: 3 minors among 4 held

Haridwar police on Saturday arrested one person and detained three minors in connection with the death of 46-year-old RTI activist Pankaj Lamba.

All four were booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Based on a complaint by Lamba’s wife, the police had lodged an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against one Kasim, another associate who is a minor and 2 minor girls.

Lamba, who was also a government contractor, had died on the night of December 4 by a bullet injury at a party he was invited to by Kasim and the minor associate.

