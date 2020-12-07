Uttarakhand RSS to Nadda: To win state, BJP must take workers along

BJP national president JP Nadda at a review meeting in Dehradun on Sunday. (PTI)

THE BJP can win the 2022 assembly elections in the state only if it takes its party workers along, Uttarakhand RSS leaders told BJP national president J P Nadda in a meeting in Dehradun on Sunday.

Nadda and party’s state general secretary (organisation) Ajey Kumar visited the RSS office, where discussions were held for more than an hour. “It was an introduction meeting. We discussed some national issues. The BJP leadership sought our opinion on some issues. On the affairs in Uttarakhand, it was suggested that the party will win the elections only if it takes its workers along,” said an RSS functionary.

He said party workers at ground often complain that the organisation was not addressing their grievances, and that they were not getting due regard from the party and the government. In view of the pandemic, only a few functionaries were invited to the meeting.

In recent days, the party has issued showcause notices to party MLAs and leaders who expressed disagreement with the state government at different forums. Also, party leaders have been complaining of not getting a position in the party organisation and government bodies.

The party state unit had announced office-bearers for the organisation’s 28 departments on Friday—ahead of Nadda’s visit to the state.

On Sunday, the party president held a review meeting of these departments. Last week, the state nominated over a dozen leaders in the corporations, boards and committees.

According to sources, Nadda and the RSS leaders discussed the state’s political scenario ahead of the assembly elections and the execution of Centre-funded development and welfare schemes in the hill state.

Later in the day, Nadda virtually addressed booth-level workers. He asked them to create WhatsApp groups at every booth, on which they should circulate every 15 days clippings of speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.