Uttarakhand: Rawat govt to seek lockdown extension in state till April 30

Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to propose to the Centre that the lockdown in the state be extended till April 30.

The state has prepared a strategy for exit from the lockdown. As part of this, social distancing shall remain in force up to May 31, wearing masks shall be compulsory at all public places till May 31 and educational institutions in the state shall remain shut till May 15.

An official said the state will present this plan in the Prime Minister’s video conference with Chief Ministers on Saturday. “Final decision on the extension of lockdown and exit policy will be taken by the Centre,” the official said. Sources said the Prime Minister on Friday spoke to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over the phone on the COVID-19 situation.

As per the plan prepared by the state, government and private offices and shops, except those stocking essentials, will remain closed till April 30. Some relaxations will be granted to residents of category A districts (those that have not reported a single COVID-19 case prior to April 14). Districts that have reported even a single case will be in category B.

Areas identified as hotspots will face more restrictions, including a ban on movement. The local administration will ensure delivery of essential commodities at the doorstep of residents in such localities, according to the plan.

The plan proposes that restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will remain in force till April 30.

No inter-state movement will be permitted till April 30 and intra-state movement of cargo will be permitted as per MHA guidelines, states the plan.

As per the plan, industrial, construction and mining will be permitted in all districts, except the hotspots. Such permission will be granted by district magistrates after a review of the situation. However, importation of labour from outside the state or from category B district will not be permitted.

Hotels, cinema halls, restaurants and religious institutions will continue to remain closed, states the plan. The plan proposes that agricultural activities will be permitted, except in the hotspots.

